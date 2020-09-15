Unsolved case: MPD offers $10K reward for info on 2019 shooting on South Porter Street

MANCHESTER, NH –Manchester Police are making a plea to the public for any information that may lead to the person responsible for a shooting that happened exactly one year ago today.

Around 7 a.m., the residents of 320 South Porter St. were startled by the sound of gunfire. A half-dozen shots were fired at their house and bullets traveled through several rooms. While no one was injured, the fear this instilled in the family stays with them to this day.

It is not typical for investigators to reach out in this manner, but this case is far from typical. Not only were these people targeted by an unknown shooter, they were essentially re-victimized six months later when a person claiming to be the shooter wrote them a letter. While we cannot go into specifics, the author made it clear he or she was familiar with the homeowner, their work in the community, and the country they came from. However, the author appeared to show remorse and apologized for their actions.

Despite the apology, the letter did not give the family closure.

There are still unanswered questions. This person did not identify themselves, nor did they give any indication of why they shot at the house in the first place. The family has been consumed by fear since this happened, and this just added to it. In their own words, they say, “Countless sleepless nights have been lost to wondering how someone could do this – and what they possibly hoped to gain from a senseless act of violence. But, our family has chosen to observe today not by focusing on what’s past, but by appealing to those responsible to do the right thing and come forward to the authorities who have worked tirelessly to find us justice.”

In an effort to get more information, the Manchester Police Department is releasing both the envelope the letter came in and surveillance pictures of a vehicle seen in the area that morning. The car is a 2018 or newer Nissan Maxima or Altima, silver or gray. The hope is someone will recognize this car or the handwriting. Even the smallest detail may be helpful.

A $10,000 reward is being offered through the Manchester Crime Line for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.