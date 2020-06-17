UNH Survey Center says: Social distancing may be easing up but most still not leaving home to work, socialize

DURHAM, NH – Granite Staters continue to prioritize social distancing over reopening the economy, but zeal for social distancing has waned over the past two months. Nearly all groups prioritize social distancing less than they did in early May, but Democrats and women continue to place greater emphasis on it than Republicans and men.

Granite Staters are leaving their homes more frequently than in April or May, but most did not leave their home even once in the previous seven days to go to work or to socialize with those outside their household. Stress related to work and finances also continues to decline, as young people in particular are feeling considerably less stress about their household finances than in early May.

These findings are based on the Dartmouth College-UNH Survey Center New Hampshire COVID-19 Study, conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center in collaboration with the Department of Epidemiology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. In the most recent iteration of the survey, seven hundred ninety-one (791) Granite State Panel members who had completed the baseline survey in early April completed a survey online between June 1 and June 4, 2020. Data were weighted by respondent sex, age, education, and region of the state to targets from the most recent American Community Survey (ACS) conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, as well as party registration levels provided by the New Hampshire Secretary of State. The Granite State Panel is part of an effort by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center to investigate new ways of gathering and understanding the opinion of New Hampshire residents. Granite State Panel members are recruited from randomly-selected landline and cell phone numbers across New Hampshire and surveys are sent periodically to panel members.

Full survey results are below: