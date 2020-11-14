Undeterred: New Elm Street eatery forges a new culinary path

MANCHESTER, NH – Even in good times, restaurants face a broad range of challenges and according to some statistical models, fewer than 50 percent of start-ups do not make it past year one. Now layer in the challenge of a global pandemic and it seems a steep hill to climb.

“We are not going to take over the world in one day, but we’re patient, methodical and we work hard,” says Billy Martin, Operations Manager at Diz’s Café, one of the city’s newest entrants to the dining scene.

“We just grind. Continue to the end goal.”

Gary “Diz” Window, owner of Diz’s, has been in the restaurant industry since he was a teenager and as such is well acquainted with the ebbs and flows of the work. He and Martin had worked together at numerous restaurants through the years and knew they had a good bond. Last fall, over a beer or two, the two hatched the partnership.

Then came the hard part.

“Over several months, we had completed most of the operations,” said Window. “We found the space, executed a lease, had mostly completed construction and had developed a menu. In March we were about three weeks away from opening our doors when the stay-at-home order came (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). We put things on hold a bit, regrouped, and wound up opening in May.”

In compliance with state guidelines, Window and Martin cut the capacity of Diz’s in half, to about 35 seats. “When we first opened no one wanted to come inside,” Martin said. “And our business was mostly take-out. But over time, things have improved.”

As one might expect, the duo feels their strongest value proposition is “comfort food, made from scratch, with a twist,” combined with leading-edge customer service. “We strive to create a relationship with our customers,” said Martin. “Whether they come in to eat or take out, they are making an investment with us. We want to make sure they are satisfied with their meals.”

Diz’s is active on social media and interacts with the community to share special dishes and other elements of their establishment – a recent post on Facebook for instance welcomes runners for pre-race coffee or post-race meal at the annual Manchester City Marathon.

They are on Instagram and offer an online ordering platform, a definite game-changer in the times of COVID. In addition to a broad range of comfort food (I hear good things about the buttermilk mac and cheese), diners can expect a broad selection of beverages, a full bar, and craft beer. “We are big craft beer guys,” said Martin.

While the future is evolving, Martin and Window feel they are on solid footing. The secret sauce, according to Window, “is hard work and attention to detail. Surround yourself with great people.”

Diz’s Café is located at 860 Elm Street (next to the Bookery). They are open Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

To learn more, please visit: https://dizscafe.com/

This feature is provided in partnership with Leadership Greater Manchester. Over the next several months, the LGN class of 2021 will seek to highlight the work of the city’s new and emerging businesses with a commitment to use their products/services for that month and to help promote their business by recommending them to their networks and sharing on social media.