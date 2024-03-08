Understanding a Messy World – A Series of Community Conversations to Cast Light on Conflicts and Upheavals

MANCHESTER, NH – The world can feel rife with conflict, crises, and catastrophes seemingly beyond the control of the average person. The World Affairs Council of New Hampshire (WACNH) is set to delve into this issue through a three-part series examining various methods of comprehending our complex world. The T. William and Patricia Ayers Global Tipping Points series will begin on March 14th at 6:00 pm with a community conversation focused on the role of Realism in International Relations.

Dr. Jonathan Kirshner of Boston University’s Frederick S. Pardee School for Global Studies will headline this program and provide insights into what Realism is, how it helps explain the world, and how people can use this broad tool to help make sense of global issues. Whether the idea is “Might makes Right” or “the Strong do what they can…”, Realists believe that only National Governments matter and the application of military and economic power shapes the world. Across the diverse array of Realist thinkers, many utilize the themes of Realism and apply them to outcomes, both anticipated and real. By engaging with this conversation, audience members will come away with a better sense of the Realist approach and how it can help explain complex global issues.

Join the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire and its audiences on March 14th at 6:00 pm, either in-person or online, for this important global conversation, centered in New Hampshire. For more information about this program and for advanced registration to this free event, please visit wacnh.org/event-5631483.

An exploration into Realism prompts the timeless question, “Who you gonna call?” This inquiry underscores the absence of a global policing authority or governing body to swiftly address crises. While international treaties exist, enforcement mechanisms are few. For instance, while NATO’s Article Five stipulates collective defense, the reliability of member states’ commitments in times of crisis is not assured.