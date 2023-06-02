Unchartered offering SciArt and Comic Arts summer camps in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Unchartered Tutoring, LLC, a leading provider of STEAM learning experiences, is thrilled to announce the launch of two exciting summer camps: SciArt Summer Camp and Comic Arts Summer Camp. These week-long day camps offer school-age children an immersive and engaging opportunity to explore their interests in science and art.

SciArt Summer Camp, held in Unchartered’s downtown studio space is designed for focused students with a passion for science and art. In this course, students will learn safe collection, accurate documentation, and preservation techniques for various sciences such as geology, mycology, botany, and entomology. They will have the chance to identify their collected specimens and then express their creativity by drawing or painting them. Whether your child is looking for a fun introduction to a potential lifelong hobby or even considering a scientific illustration career, this camp is the perfect choice. Class size is limited to six students, ensuring personalized attention and an optimal learning environment. The course is non-cumulative, allowing flexibility for participants who may need to miss a day or partial day. The last day to sign up for this class is June 19.



Comic Arts Summer Camp, also held at Unchartered’s Downtown Studio Space, provides an incredible opportunity for students to dive into the world of storytelling and comic book creation. Participants will learn essential skills such as sketching, page layout, binding, cover design, and advanced tools. We also sneak in a little bit about mathematical grid systems. By the end of the week, each student will have completed their very own comic book masterpiece to take home and cherish. With a limited class size of six students, this camp guarantees individualized attention and guidance. Sign up before June 19th to secure a spot for your aspiring young artist.

All camps require students to bring their own boxed lunches and water bottles. We provide refrigeration, microwaves, and hot and cold water on-site. Please note that Unchartered is not a licensed child-care provider.

To register your child for SciArt Summer Camp or Comic Arts Summer Camp, please visit www.unchartered.org/shop and complete the PDF permission slip. Remember to bring the permission slip on the first day of the camp as it is required for participation.

Camp Details

SciArt Summer Camp

Dates: June 26-30 (If this week books up, a new week will be opened for purchase)

Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Unchartered Downtown Studio Space, 84 Brook Street, Manchester, NH Grade Level: 1st and above (only a recommendation, if your student is interested and you think they can participate, we will absolutely welcome them)

Comic Arts Summer Camp:

Dates: June 19-23 (If this week books up, a new week will be opened for purchase)

Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. pm

Location: Unchartered Downtown Studio Space, Manchester, NH Grade Level: 3rd and above (only a recommendation, if your student is interested and you think they can participate, we will absolutely welcome them)

For further information contact: Amber Nicole Canna CEO and Muse at amber.nicole@unchartered.org, 540-724-6724

About Unchartered

Unchartered is a leading provider of creative learning experiences, founded in 2017, offering a wide range of classes, workshops, and camps for individuals of all ages. With a focus on fostering exploration, curiosity, and self-expression, Unchartered aims to empower participants to unlock their creative potential and pursue their passions.