Ukrainian flag raised at city hall

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the Ukrainian flag was raised outside Manchester City Hall on Wednesday in front of a crowd of Ukrainian expatriates and local residents concerned about the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and representatives of New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation provided statements voicing their support for the people of Ukraine and opposition to the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The most senior member of New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, has been put on a black list by the Russian government since 2017 due to her support of sanctions against Russia.

“Make no mistake, Putin instigated a war so he can fulfill his fantasy of rebuilding a Russian Empire. Our response must make it perfectly clear to Putin and anyone who stands by his side that they cannot rewrite history and that we fiercely and unequivocally stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight,” said Shaheen spokesperson Chris Scott, sharing Shaheen’s message to the crowd. “For freedom, this moment calls for continued solidarity and not simply among the Transatlantic Alliance. We must counter Putin’s aggression with swift and severe economic and financial punishments. People are gathering in cities across the globe, including inside Russia, to send a clear and unmistakable message that only Ukraine can decide its own future.”

The event also held several prayers for Ukraine, including a prayer in Ukrainian by Pastor Myroslav Biley of Gate City Church in Nashua.

Biley, who emigrated from Ukraine in 2003, sees the invasion as an attempt at genocide. He believes that Americans must do more to pray and donate for the people of Ukraine, but felt that the flag raising event was positive.

“It was a good event, we have to support Ukraine because they need our support,” he said.

Members of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church provided a list of groups donating to Ukrainian victims of the invasion, highlighted by a Venmo code allowing people to donate to a charity organized by the church.