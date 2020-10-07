UFO Conference coming to New Hampshire

WILTON, N.H. – COVID-19 has impacted just about everything in 2020, and UFOs are no exception.

The Greater New England UFO Conference is coming to the Wilton Town Hall Theatre from Friday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 11.

Started in 2013, the event is normally held at City Hall in Lunenburg, Mass., but had to be moved to New Hampshire since Massachusetts is allowing only 25 people at any gathering due to the pandemic.

The conference, which also has had information and presentations about bigfoot sightings along with UFOs, is the brainchild of Westford, Mass. resident Susan McNeill Spuhler.

During her time hosting the conference, she’s found that around half the people she’s talked to believe in UFOs.

“Given the vastness of space, my question would be how can anyone believe that we are the only intelligent life in the universe,” she said.

This year, the focus of the conference will be classic and cult UFO movies, highlighted by a silent film with piano played by UNH Manchester professor Jeff Rapsis.

Paranormal researcher Paul Eno will also be honored in a montage from past participants of the conference

Tickets are on sale online for both the movies as well as a dinner being held on Saturday night. Masks and social distancing will be required at the event.