UFO Conference coming to New Hampshire

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Susan McNeil Spuhler (left) and her parents hang out with an alien during the 2019 Greater New England UFO Conference. Courtesy/Susan McNeill Spuhler

WILTON, N.H. – COVID-19 has impacted just about everything in 2020, and UFOs are no exception.

The Greater New England UFO Conference is coming to the Wilton Town Hall Theatre from Friday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 11.

Started in 2013, the event is normally held at City Hall in Lunenburg, Mass., but had to be moved to New Hampshire since Massachusetts is allowing only 25 people at any gathering due to the pandemic.

The conference, which also has had information and presentations about bigfoot sightings along with UFOs, is the brainchild of Westford, Mass. resident Susan McNeill Spuhler.

During her time hosting the conference, she’s found that around half the people she’s talked to believe in UFOs.

“Given the vastness of space, my question would be how can anyone believe that we are the only intelligent life in the universe,” she said.

This year, the focus of the conference will be classic and cult UFO movies, highlighted by a silent film with piano played by UNH Manchester professor Jeff Rapsis.

Paranormal researcher Paul Eno will also be honored in a montage from past participants of the conference

Tickets are on sale online for both the movies as well as a dinner being held on Saturday night. Masks and social distancing will be required at the event.

About Andrew Sylvia 1823 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.