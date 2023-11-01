U.U. Holiday Gift Faire 2023: A Festive day of shopping and family fun on Dec. 1

MANCHESTER, NH – The Unitarian Universalist Church of Manchester invites you to join them at the U.U. Holiday Gift Faire on Saturday, December 2, 2023, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This delightful event will be held at 669 Union Street, Manchester, NH, between Myrtle and Prospect streets.

The U.U. Holiday Gift Faire offers a fantastic opportunity to kickstart your holiday shopping and partake in a wide range of festive activities and offerings. Highlights of the event include:

A Cape Cod Getaway Raffle: A one-night getaway at the Bayside Resort in West Yarmouth for two adults and two children.

Free Selfie with an Elfie: Capture the magic of the season with a complimentary photo opportunity, available for all attendees.

Gift Basket Raffle: Try your luck at winning a beautifully curated gift basket.

50/50 Cash Raffle: Participate in the cash raffle for a chance to win big!

Cookie Walk Bar: Satisfy your sweet tooth by choosing from an assortment of delectable homemade cookies.

“Better than Take Out” Frozen Foods: Stock up on delicious and convenient frozen meal options.

Psychic Card Readings: Discover what the future holds with insightful card readings.

Craft Gift, Décor, and Jewelry Table: Find unique and handcrafted items perfect for gifting or decorating your home.

Houseplant and Holiday Centerpiece Sale: Spruce up your living spaces with vibrant houseplants and holiday centerpieces.

Parking is conveniently available on the street, and guests can also park in the North End Montessori School parking lot located at the corner of Prospect and Beech Streets.

The U.U. Holiday Gift Faire is an excellent opportunity to embrace the spirit of the season, shop for meaningful gifts, and indulge in holiday festivities.

For additional information, please visit uuumanchester.org or contact the Unitarian Universalist Church of Manchester at 603-625-6854.