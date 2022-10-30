U.S. Small Business Administration Announces 2022 National Veterans Small Business Week Launching Oct. 31

Concord, NH – The U.S. Small Business Administration just announced that the SBA will celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) Oct. 31 – Nov. 4, with a series of virtual and in-person events highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of our veteran small business owners. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, increasing support for our service members, veterans, and their families has been a key priority. In October 2022, the SBA announced additional funding opportunities for community-based organizations to create targeted, impactful programming and expand access to SBA resources to support veteran entrepreneurs.

“Each year we celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week to honor America’s nearly two million veteran entrepreneurs who have answered our nation’s call to serve and protect us and are now making a difference every day for local communities and our nation’s economy,” said Administrator Guzman. “This week, and every week, the U.S. Small Business Administration is committed to doing its part to fulfill our responsibility to our veteran entrepreneurs by ensuring they can access the tools and resources they need to start, grow, and build resilient businesses.”

“I’m honored to recognize the achievements of about ten thousand Veteran owned small businesses across New Hampshire and to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the veteran business community this National Veterans Small Business Week,” said Mike Vlacich, SBA New England Regional Administrator. “Our veterans don’t have to enter the mission of entrepreneurship alone; they have served us and now it is our turn to support them. Through the SBA, the military community has a partner to support them at all stages of small business ownership.”

The SBA New Hampshire District Office kicked off NVSBW with a recent visit to Concord with Mayor James Bouley. Mayor Bouley signed a Proclamation declaring October 31st – November 4th as Veterans Small Business Week in Concord. This proclamation solidifies Concord’s commitment to the national effort to help America’s two million veteran-owned small businesses grow and thrive and encourages the local communities to support veteran businesses during NVSBW and throughout the year.

The SBA and the Veterans Business Outreach Center of New England have collaborated to showcase several successful veteran small business owners as well as local resources available at a virtual round table on Wednesday, November 2 at 11:00am – 12:00pm. Those interested in attending can register at: http://ow.ly/PLTT50LfEO4. The 2022 NH and New England Veteran Owned Business of the Year, AJ Jarnagin founder of EXPANSIA in Nashua, is featured as guest panel speaker in the roundtable event.

For more information about National Veterans Small Business Week and to find events in your area, visit sba.gov/nvsbw. Sign up for an event and join the online conversation using the hashtag #VetBiz.