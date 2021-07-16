U.S. HUD Secretary touts Child Tax Credit efforts at Derryfield Park

MANCHESTER, N.H. – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Xavier Becerra, U.S. Representative Annie Kuster, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and several other local and state elected officials gathered at Derryfield Park on Thursday to celebrate the expansion of the federal Child Tax Credit through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Direct payments through the Child Tax Credit for eligible families began on the day of the event, with the Biden Administration indicating that monthly payments of $250 or $300 per child will automatically be given each month to most families, expanding on current tax credits for children.

After the elected officials talked directly with several parents nearby, Craig provided an introduction to Becerra’s remarks, noting the impact that the American Rescue Plan Act has had within Manchester in other ways.

Becerra thanked the assembled crowd at the event for their efforts to weather the COVID-19 pandemic as well as their support of U.S. President Joe Biden’s efforts to urge the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act. He also said the stories he heard from the parents provided proof that the money from the additional tax credits will be reinvested in local communities.

“This is money that will be spent here in America, helping merchants get back to business and helping families stay strong,” he said.

Becerra later added that Biden’s efforts, part of his “Build Back Better” agenda, are part of a larger philosophy in the Biden Administration that aims to reinvest in all Americans, especially those who help others.

“Without essential workers, America would have collapsed, so now we want to invest in those essential workers,” he said. “President Joe Biden has made it very clear, when it comes to building back, everyone is going to get a chance.”

The event was organized by MomsRising, Rights and Democracy and 603Forward as part of a larger block party celebration taking place in the park until 1 p.m.