Tyngsborough Police pull body of dead man from Merrimack River

TYNGSBOROUGH, MASS. — The Tyngsborough Police Department and Middlesex District Attorney’s office have confirmed that on March 21, at approximately 4:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the area of the Larson Avenue boat ramp for a report of a body found floating in the Merrimack River. The body was first reported by boaters in the area.

A rescue boat was launched, and Tyngsborough Fire and Police personnel on the boat recovered the body.

The Lowell Sun is reporting that the person is male and foul play is not suspected at this time.

The Massachusetts State Police, assigned to the District Attorney’s office, along with the Tyngsborough Police Department are investigating. Further details will not be released at this time, pending the determination of the cause of the death, and positive identification from the Office of the Medical Examiner.