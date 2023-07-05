Two West Side paving projects beginning on July 6

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, City Hall, Civics, Community 0
Street paving will take place on Dubuque and Rimmon Streets beginning on July 6.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester Public Works Department has announced a pair of West Side repaving projects will begin on Thursday, July 6.

Reconstruction of West Hancock Street from South Main Street to Second Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning on Thursday, with reconstruction efforts expected to take approximately four weeks.

Paving on Rimmon Street and Dubuque Street will also take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on Thursday. Parking during work hours is prohibited, and a timeline for completion has not been given.

GMI Asphalt LLC is the contractor for both projects.

West Hancock Street will see repaving crews beginning on July 6.

 

