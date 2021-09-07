Two weeks until the Sept. 21 municipal primary – are you ready? Check out our voters guide

MANCHESTER, NH – Our 2021 Municipal Election Voters Guide is available for everyone interested in learning more about the candidates running for office in the upcoming Sept. 21 primary.

All candidates for Mayor, Alderman At Large, School Board at Large, Ward Alderman and Board of School Committee were sent questionnaires via email or by U.S. mail and many of them responded. Some opted not to provide answers for the primary election. Those who did provided contact information which you can feel free to use should you have questions.

The Ink Link has organized the second of two forums for Alderman At-Large candidates on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. which will be live-streamed via our Facebook page and available shortly after here on the Ink Link. The first debate can be viewed here as well as a Q&A with mayoral candidate Rich Girard, which was filmed Sept. 2. That can be viewed here.

We will continue to populate the guide. If you are running for office and would like to participate, contact Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia at andy@manchesterinklink.com and request a questionnaire.

We believe it’s important to provide voters with as much information as possible to make an informed decision.