Two water main breaks keep city water crews busy

MANCHESTER, NH – Around 5 p.m. a 12-inch water main broke on South Beech Street near Spring Garden Street. Water shot up into the air and began flooding the streets. Manchester Water Works responded and excavated the street, and were able to repair the main.

As Manchester Water Works was finishing the first repair a call came in for a major intersection of Salmon and Elm streets for large amounts of water coming from the ground. Water was pouring out and flowing southerly and flooding streets, sidewalks, and the parking lot of Rite Aid.

Manchester Water Works arrived and determined the break occurred in an active construction site. Work crews were having a difficult getting the water shut down, which is coming from up to a 20-inch water main.

Streets are closed down in that area, and repairs can not begin until the water is shut off.