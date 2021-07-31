Two reports of gunfire, on Beech and Elm streets, under investigation

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for additional information on two shooting incidents reported late Friday and early Saturday.

On July 30, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 138 Beech St. for a report of a drive-by shooting.

The caller said she did not see who fired the shots, but heard about six gunshots outside her apartment building. Officers did find evidence that the building had been hit by bullets. One was found lodged in a second floor wall. No one was injured.

Approximately six hours later, at 3:30 a.m., officers in the area of Elm and Myrtle streets heard what sounded like multiple gunshots.

Officers located a store window, at 1350 Elm St. (Wild Side Wellness) which appeared to have been struck by gunfire. A black Mercedes parked in front of the business had also been hit multiple times. There were no reported injuries.

People that lived nearby said they heard the gunfire, but did not see where the shots came from.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.