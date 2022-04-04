Two pedestrians injured on Granite Street

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Two pedestrians were injured late Sunday evening on Granite Street.

According to a police narrative, on April 3, 2022, at approximately 8:41 p.m., police were dispatched to an accident reported in the area of Granite Street between Old Granite and Elm streets.

Officers located a motor vehicle accident involving a white Honda CRV and two pedestrians. The Honda CRV was driven by a 59-year-old male from Hollis. One of the pedestrians is a male, 46, from Hooksett, and the other is a male, 45, from Bedford.

The driver was not injured as a result of the crash.

One of the pedestrians sustained life-threatening injuries and the second sustained serious injuries from the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.

Granite Street was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.