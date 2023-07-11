Two Pat Longs file for Alderman on Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – There’s already one Patrick Long on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, but could there be two?

On Monday afternoon, attorney and U.S. Army veteran Patrick Long filed for his candidacy to become the next Alderman from Ward 7, following weeks of campaigning prior to the signup period.

In addition to addressing property taxes and advocating in Concord for additional school funding, Long also voiced concern about traffic issues at the corner of Maple and Beech Streets.

He added that he expects a tough race against Ross Terrio, who represented Ward 7 before losing to Mary Heath in 2021.

“I think it’s going to be a tough race. I have an opponent that only last by eight votes last time, so I expect it to be a tough race this time,” said Long. “We’ll each offer the voters a vision of the city’s feature and they can decide.”

The incumbent Long, representing Ward 3, filed earlier in the day.

Monday was the first day of filing for the 2023 Manchester Municipal Election. The filing period for municipal offices will remain open until Friday, July 21.