Two Newly Elected Representatives, Erik Johnson and Jennifer Mandelbaum, Endorse Joyce Craig for Governor

MANCHESTER, NH – This week, a special election to fill two vacant seats in the State House was held in Rockingham County District 21 and Strafford County District 11. Two Democrats, Erik Johnson and Jennifer Mandelbaum were elected to the vacant seats, and today both representatives-elect have announced their support for Joyce Craig’s campaign for Governor.

“Joyce Craig showed me her commitment to standing up for hardworking Granite Staters, working for a better future, and electing democrats up and down the ballot. She is the leader we need in the Governor’s Office, and I am proud to announce my endorsement of her campaign,” said Representative-elect Jennifer Mandelbaum. “Joyce has a vision that will benefit everyone who calls New Hampshire home. From investing in affordable housing, strengthening our public schools, creating family-sustaining jobs, and protecting reproductive freedom she will make a great Governor.”

“Joyce is a motivated team player who gets out, knocks the doors, and meets voters. I am grateful for her support and impressed with how focused she is on listening to residents and discussing how we can strengthen our communities,” said Representative-elect Erik Johnson. “Joyce’s mission to create new opportunities to succeed for all Granite Staters means we will see new investments in affordable housing and in public education. I’m excited to support Joyce for Governor. I know she will stand up for working families across our state and fight for a better New Hampshire.”

“I’m thrilled to have representatives-elect Mandelbaum and Johnson on our team. Their wins are a testament to their hard work to connect with voters about the solutions to our state’s challenges. We are building a talented, diverse, and hardworking team that knows how to win elections and is committed to creating new opportunities for Granite Staters,” said Joyce Craig. “As extreme Republicans threaten our reproductive rights and public schools, the stakes of the 2024 election could not be higher. We will work hard to earn every vote and win back the State House and Governor’s Office.”

The endorsements of Representatives-elect Mandelbaum and Johnson add to the extensive support of over 500 elected officials, community leaders, educators, first responders, and more in Joyce Craig’s campaign to flip the Governor’s Office. This ever-growing list includes over 250 current and former educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties, over 100 leaders from the Seacoast, over 30 elected officials and community leaders from Nashua, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, Governor John Lynch and Senator Tom Sherman. Joyce has also earned support of 10 labor organizations across New Hampshire including AFSCME Council 93, New Hampshire AFL-CIO, Sheet Metal Workers Local 17, Iron Workers Local 7, Teamsters Local 633, New Hampshire Building and Trades Council, the Carpenters (NASRCC), Painters (IUPAT DC 35), IBEW Local 490, and the Nashua Teachers’ Union.