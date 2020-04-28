Two Manchester residents selected as DNC Delegates

CONCORD, N.H. – Last weekend, two Manchester residents were chosen as delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention in the final step of the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary process.

State Representative Matt Wilhelm and Mark MacKenzie joined three other At-Large Delegates elected on Saturday by 16 District Level Delegates nominated in candidate caucuses in January and then elected by voters in February, marking three total delegates from Manchester in New Hampshire’s 33 delegate slate.

Wilhelm joins State Representative Cole Riel of Goffstown in representing former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg on the At-Large Delegate slate, while MacKenzie joins Mindi Messmer of Rye in representing Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as a New Hampshire At-Large Delegate at the Democratic National Convention.

Former Ambassador Jim Smith of Salem was the other At-Large Delegate chosen, representing Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

The District Level Delegates also elected Party Leader and Elected Official (PLEO) Delegates and Alternate Delegates over the weekend. Under party rules, PLEO delegates must be chosen from either officials of local Democratic Party committees or elected New Hampshire officials who are not already unpledged delegates, commonly known as Superdelegates.

On Saturday, Hampton State Representative Renny Cushing was chosen represent Sanders as a PLEO Delegate, with Maura Sullivan of Portsmouth and Luz Bay of Dover representing Buttigieg and Klobuchar respectively as PLEO Delegates.

Tony LaBranche of Amherst (Sanders) and Gerri King of Concord (Buttigieg) were chosen as Alternate Delegates.

The total number of At-Large, PLEO and Alternate Delegate and District Level slots were calculated by the outcome of the New Hampshire Democratic Primary.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is currently scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from Aug. 17 to 20.