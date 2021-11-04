Two Manchester organizations receive donations to honor woman’s death earlier this year

Bedford, N.H. – Two Manchester non-profit organizations have earned donations from the B.J. Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund.

Created in early 2021 by the Bedford-based Absolute Title company, the fund honors longtime employee B.J. Cirnigliaro, who passed away earlier this year.

Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter recieved $2,500 for general support and Families in Transition received $1,250 to support its food programs.

Five charities across the state received $10,000 as part of the dispursements. The B.J. Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund is administered by the NH Charitable Foundation and seeks to support suicide prevention programs, animal shelters and humane societies, and mental health, LGBTQ, and home ownership support organizations.

For more information about the BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund, visit www.absolutetitle.com/bjcmf.