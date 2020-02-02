Two Manchester officials endorse Mayor Pete on Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – State Representative Israel Piedra (D-Manchester) and former Ward 1 Board of School Committee Member Sarah Ambrogi announced their support for former South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the upcoming New Hampshire Democratic Primary.

Piedra was elected in 2018 to represent Hillsborough District 9, consisting of Ward 2 in Manchester. He is a member of the House Committee on Veteran Affairs and State-Federal Relations.

“Pete Buttigieg is the perfect antidote to our current president,” said Piedra. “Pete commands respect through his humility and a clear grasp of our country’s greatest challenges. As the last four years have shown, you cannot effectively lead the country by alienating half the people in it.”

Ambogi served on the board of school committee for ten years, ending her fifth and final term in December.She is currently the chair of the Manchester Regional Advisory Board for the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

“Having served on Manchester’s school board for a decade, I particularly appreciate that Pete is the son of educators and married to a teacher, so he understands the challenges our schools face and the critical importance of public education for our country,” said Ambrogi. “We need more help from Washington, and as President, Pete will be a true partner to our schools.”

On Saturday, the Buttigieg campaign also announced local endorsements from Portsmouth Democrats Secretary Shanika Amarakoon, Wolfeboro Trustee of Trust Funds Bree Schuette and Concord City Councilor and State Representative Linda Kenison.