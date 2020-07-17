Two Dunkin Donuts targeted by early-morning burglar

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a burglary at one Dunkin Donuts and an attempted -burglary at another Dunkins location, both occurring within hours early Friday morning based on surveillance video.

On July 17, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the Dunkin Donuts at 921 Beech St. for a report of an attempted burglary. An unknown person had been seen on surveillance trying to get into the building. When officers arrived the suspect was gone. A window showed evidence of being pried and was damaged.

The suspect is described as a white male with a black-and-white hoodie, dark shoes, jeans and a backpack.

Around 4:50 a.m. police received another report of a burglary at a Dunkin Donuts, this time it was the store at 1602 Elm St. When opening the store this morning, the manager discovered money missing. The video surveillance showed a male in the store shortly after 1 a.m.

The suspect’s clothing was similar to what was worn in the Beech Street attempted break-in.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can remain anonymous and also make a report online via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.