Two-day COVID-19 DHHS totals: 547 new positive results with 91 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – [Please note, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, today’s report reflects cases and lab test results received through Wednesday, 11/25. The 11/28 update will include results for 11/26-27.]

On Friday, November 27, 2020, DHHS announced 547 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 3.8 percent. Today’s results include 341 people who tested positive by PCR test and 206 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,570 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (125), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (102), Merrimack (46), Strafford (29), Carroll (19), Coos (19), Belknap (18), Cheshire (16), Grafton (12, and Sullivan (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (91) and Nashua (25). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-eight new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 131 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 19,313 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 836 (4%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 27, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 19,313 Recovered 14,226 (74%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 517 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,570 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 836 (4%) Current Hospitalizations 131 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 413,290 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,089 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 56,991 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 2,216 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 7,025

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,028 1,231 1,237 1,082 702 1,257 1,347 1,126 LabCorp 1,539 1,041 1,571 1,229 593 2,406 1,501 1,411 Quest Diagnostics 2,404 1,872 1,405 1,523 1,392 2,440 1,014 1,721 Mako Medical 42 19 437 185 193 38 43 137 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 659 591 829 347 366 693 632 588 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 632 506 452 241 417 651 607 501 Other Laboratory* 1,203 3,214 2,569 679 1,091 1,899 2,641 1,899 University of New Hampshire** 4,053 2,750 1,680 36 2,444 1,314 33 1,759 Total 11,560 11,224 10,180 5,322 7,198 10,698 7,818 9,143 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 Daily Average LabCorp 8 21 18 3 1 20 6 11 Quest Diagnostics 34 17 21 10 8 37 27 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 7 5 5 1 3 12 5 5 Other Laboratory* 10 12 1 3 21 8 14 10 Total 59 55 45 17 33 77 52 48

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.