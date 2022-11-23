Turkey Day Downtown Road Closures for Fisher Cat 5k

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The 2022 Fisher Cats Thanksgiving 5k is expected to draw 2,000 to 3,000 runners plus spectators, with motorists asked to avoid certain downtown streets on Thursday morning.

From 8:45 to 10:30 a.m., Commercial Street will be closed. Additional road closures include…

Granite Street from the I-293 off-ramp (no eastbound traffic)

Granite Street from Canal Street (no westbound traffic)

Canal Street from Commercial Street to Granite Street (no southbound traffic)

S. Commercial Street from Line Drive to Granite Street.

The Queen City Bridge, Notre Dame Bridge and Amoskeag Bridge will be available as detours for motorists seeking alternative routes.