Turkey Day Downtown Road Closures for Fisher Cat 5k

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The 2022 Fisher Cats Thanksgiving 5k is expected to draw 2,000 to 3,000 runners plus spectators, with motorists asked to avoid certain downtown streets on Thursday morning.
From 8:45 to 10:30 a.m., Commercial Street will be closed. Additional road closures include…
- Granite Street from the I-293 off-ramp (no eastbound traffic)
- Granite Street from Canal Street (no westbound traffic)
- Canal Street from Commercial Street to Granite Street (no southbound traffic)
- S. Commercial Street from Line Drive to Granite Street.
The Queen City Bridge, Notre Dame Bridge and Amoskeag Bridge will be available as detours for motorists seeking alternative routes.