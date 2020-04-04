Tupelo Music Hall shifts gears to offer fresh meals and supplies amid COVID-19 closures

DERRY, NH — Tupelo Music Hall is shifting gears to meet the needs of patrons and the greater Derry community at large amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. While upcoming shows have been postponed and/or cancelled, Head Chef Derek Moody is actively working to keep the kitchen open for business with a large inventory of prepared meals available for purchase.

Currently, Tupelo Music Hall is offering the following menu items at ½-tray portion (feeds 5-8) for $30 + tax.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Macaroni and Cheese

Shepherd’s Pie

Lasagna (with or without meat)

Vegetable Fried Rice with Steak tips.

Homemade Chicken Vegetable Rice Soup (in Quarts) $20 + tax

Anyone wishing to place an order for purchase can do so by calling the box office at 603-437-5100 or by emailing info@tupelohall.com. After placing your order, a staff member will assist in arranging pick-up times at the venue. Owner, Scott Hayward is placing emphasis on the health and safety of both customers and staff during this time.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that our small staff remains healthy so we are limiting all personal contact during the transaction process. For the safety of all parties, we’ve chosen not to take cash but will accept payment over the phone with a debit or credit card,” Hayward said.

For those who may be unable to drive or reach the venue for pickup, Tupelo will also offer delivery service for a $10 charge for anyone who lives within 10 minutes of the venue. Those who are aged 60 and older, quarantined by mandate or who work in the medical industry qualify for free delivery if they live within 10 minutes of the venue as well. For those who opt to pick up a meal, patrons will arrive at the venue to find their order set up safely on a table near the entrance. Patrons will not be allowed inside the facility, but rather a gloved staff member will place their order outside upon arrival.

Aside from meals, Tupelo will also be offering essential toiletries and supplies for sale such as disposable gloves, water bottles, paper towels and toilet paper for those who need them. Fresh vegetables and pantry items such as rice, pasta, flour, bread and dairy products are also included as purchase options.

“We just delivered our first order on March 23 and received a large shipment of other supplies for the public too. This is a really important service that we’re happy to be providing during a scary time. So many people – whether at home or working nearby- may be looking for a hot meal and we’re happy to operate in really any capacity that we can during this time” said Hayward. Hayward would also like customers to know that delivery will be extended to locations in Windham, as Hayward is a Windham resident himself.

Chef Moody, who recently joined the staff at Tupelo, has found a silver lining in being able to introduce his homemade comfort foods to a wider audience during this time. Moody previously owned DRAE tapas bar in Derry and brings a variety of scratch-kitchen skills to the venue.

Tupelo Music Hall has also seen an uptick in charitable donations from members of the community.

“I felt incredibly grateful and humbled when I received a call from a patron who asked to donate $500 to provide meals and resources to a local organization of our choice. In return, we’ve used these monetary donations to coordinate meal contributions with non-profits like “The Upper Room” in Derry who help reach out to those in need that may benefit from meals and supplies” said Julie Hayward, Special Events Coordinator at Tupelo.

Tupelo has also received specific donation requests for The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry to support young children and families who are now facing the challenges of long-term home schooling and unemployment.

For any other inquiries or to join the Tupelo Music Hall newsletter, please visit www.tupelomusichall.com.