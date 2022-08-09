Tuesday’s weather: Yesterday was a record-breaker; tomorrow will be around 77 – today, the heat persists

Today: Some sun, hot, and humid with hit-or-miss gusty thunderstorms. High 93 (feel like 99) Winds: W 10-15 mph Tonight: Evening thunderstorms with humid conditions. Low 65 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and humid with some showers. High 77 Winds: E 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Low 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy and humid with some showers. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday night: Partly cloudy and humid with late thunderstorms. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Some sun, cooler, and less humid. High 77 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Friday night: Few clouds. Low around 60. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 79 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average below normal Wednesday into the weekend. Normal highs this time of year are 84.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 35 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 55 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Partly sunny and humid. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the upper 80s.

Wind: West winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 09:17 AM. Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 03:29 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee