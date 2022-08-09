Tuesday’s weather: Yesterday was a record-breaker; tomorrow will be around 77 – today, the heat persists

Tuesday’s Weather
A HEAT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TONIGHT.
WHAT…Heat index values up to 100.
WHERE…Eastern Hillsborough-Interior Rockingham-Coastal Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…Until 7 PM tonight.
IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight temperatures will remain in the 70s, increasing the cumulative impacts from heat stress.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.
A hint of Fall Wednesday into the weekend.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 9-Aug. 13
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 35 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 55 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Partly sunny and humid. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms.
U.V. Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the upper 80s.
Wind: West winds around 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 09:17 AM. Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 03:29 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee