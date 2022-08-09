Tuesday’s weather: Yesterday was a record-breaker; tomorrow will be around 77 – today, the heat persists

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday’s Weather

The high yesterday of 99 broke the record of 95 set in 1949. The high today will be 93 which makes 9 straight days of 90 degrees. This would be impressive as we just had 6 consecutive days 2 weeks ago. Tomorrow will be cooler but still humid. Less mugginess will move in on Friday.

A HEAT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TONIGHT.

WHAT…Heat index values up to 100.

WHERE…Eastern Hillsborough-Interior Rockingham-Coastal Rockingham Counties.

WHEN…Until 7 PM tonight.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight temperatures will remain in the 70s, increasing the cumulative impacts from heat stress.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, pets, and neighbors.

A hint of Fall Wednesday into the weekend.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 9-Aug. 13

Today: Some sun, hot, and humid with hit-or-miss gusty thunderstorms. High 93 (feel like 99) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Evening thunderstorms with humid conditions. Low 65 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and humid with some showers. High 77 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and humid with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Low 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and humid with some showers. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and humid with late thunderstorms. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun, cooler, and less humid. High 77 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Few clouds. Low around 60. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 79 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average below normal Wednesday into the weekend. Normal highs this time of year are 84.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 35 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 55 mph decrease to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Partly sunny and humid. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the upper 80s.

Wind: West winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 66 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 09:17 AM. Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 03:29 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and humidity with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 81 degrees.

