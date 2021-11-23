Tuesday’s weather: Wintery blast, sunny but windy and high of 38 (will feel like 28)

Tuesday’s Weather
One-day blast of the coldest air of the season today. Mostly sunshine with temperatures in the upper-30s , but with a brisk northwest wind making it feel even colder.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 22 – Nov. 26
Today: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High 38 (feeling like 28) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy & cold. Low 24 (feeling like 18) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, brisk & cold. High 43 (feeling like 35) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny & not as cold. High 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy & cooler, with a few showers. High 44 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Rain showers or snow showers in the evening. Low 26 (feeling like 18) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds with a brisk wind. High 39 (feeling like 29) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & cold Low: 25 (feeling like 19) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Blustery and colder weather returns for the upcoming weekend.
Thanksgiving Travel Update
Thanksgiving Travel outlook for tomorrow: Sunny and milder here in New England. The majority of the U.S. will have quiet weather for holiday travel.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Snow with rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph…except west 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the afternoon.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!