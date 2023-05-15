Tuesday’s weather: Windy and lots of sun, high of 80

Weather Watch Video
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 09:27 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 03:53 PM.
Lake Winnipesaukee
West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.