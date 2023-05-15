Tuesday’s weather: Windy and lots of sun, high of 80

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s… except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 65 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 09:27 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 03:53 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.