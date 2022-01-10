Tuesday’s weather: Wind-chill advisory is in effect, sunny and frigid temps

Tuesday’s Weather
Weather Advisory
WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 a.m. JUNE 11
WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
WHEN: Until 10 AM this morning.
IMPACTS: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Extreme Cold Safety Tips
- Minimize travel.
- Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.
- Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.
- Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.
- Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.
- Check on the elderly.
- Bring pets inside.
- Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat.
- Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
- Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
- Try to stay dry and out of the wind.
5-Day Outlook Jan. 11- Jan. 15
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A coastal storm will make a close pass to New England early next week. That storm could bring snow depending on just how close the storm gets to the coast. I will be watching it closely.
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 12 below. Northwest winds around 40 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 68 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs 5 below to 15 below zero. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 58 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
