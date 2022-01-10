Tuesday’s weather: Wind-chill advisory is in effect, sunny and frigid temps

Monday, January 10, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Tuesday’s Weather

The coldest air of the season so far continues to move in and lasts through tomorrow morning. Northwest winds are expected to be steady through this morning continuing to bring dangerous wind chills through 10 a.m. Winds will subside this afternoon as high pressure builds in. Highs will struggle to get near 10 degrees.

Weather Advisory

WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 a.m. JUNE 11

WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: Until 10 AM this morning.

IMPACTS: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Extreme Cold Safety Tips

  • Minimize travel.
  • Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.
  • Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.
  • Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.
  • Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.
  • Check on the elderly.
  • Bring pets inside.
  • Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat.
  • Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
  • Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
  • Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 11- Jan. 15

Today: Sunny, windy, and frigid. High 9 (feel like -6) (record cold high 5 1982) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and frigid. Low Near 0 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Not as cold with a mix of sun & clouds. High 31 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday: Colder and breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 25 Winds: NNW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy, windy & very cold. Low 5 (feel like – 15) Winds: NNW 15-20+ mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & frigid. High 14 (feel like -2) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low 6 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A coastal storm will make a close pass to New England early next week. That storm could bring snow depending on just how close the storm gets to the coast. I will be watching it closely.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 12 below. Northwest winds around 40 mph decrease to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 68 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs 5 below to 15 below zero. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 58 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

