Tuesday’s weather: Wind-chill advisory is in effect, sunny and frigid temps

WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 a.m. JUNE 11

WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

WHERE: Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN: Until 10 AM this morning.

IMPACTS: The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Extreme Cold Safety Tips