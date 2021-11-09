Tuesday’s weather: Whoever ordered all this sunshine, thank you!

Tuesday’s Weather
How about another? Today look for wall-to-wall sunshine with a high in the mid-60s. A nice day to put up holiday lights or to rake leaves.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 9 – Nov. 13
Today: Sunny & mild High 65 Winds: NW 5-10mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild, spot shower late Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: A morning shower with clouds giving way to sun High 60 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Veterans Day: Mix of sun & clouds High 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy & mild Low 41 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy and mild with rainy periods (.50″) High 62 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Showery periods and mild Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds High 57 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week look for a return to gradually cooler temperatures and unsettled weather.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph…except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 15.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!