Tuesday’s weather: Warmer and humid, partly sunny with a high of 84

Monday, May 27, 2024

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

The cold front that delivered our wet weather is moving offshore this morning, leading to clearing skies and drier conditions. We can also expect warmer and more humid weather, with high temperatures ranging from the low to mid-80s.

5-Day Outlook, May 28-June 1

Today: Expect warmer and more humid conditions; it will be cloudy in the morning, followed by periods of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 84 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & less humid. Low 59 Winds: W 10-15mph
Wednesday: Not as warm with periods of clouds and sunshine, and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy & mild with a couple of showers. Low 54 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: The morning will be cloudy with a few showers, followed by intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 72 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds Light & Variable
Friday: Breezy with sun and some clouds. High 74 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear. Low Around 50 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday (June 1st): Sunny and warmer. High Around 80 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of June will bring sunshine, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Showers are possible in the morning. Expect highs in the lower 60s, except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by cloudiness. Showers are possible in the morning. Expect highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Cloudy until noon, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
UV Index: Moderate
Winds: South winds around 10 mph.
Water Temperature: 55 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Surf Height: Around 4 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 09:53 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 03:54 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Southwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Expect wave heights of 2 to 4 feet. The morning may bring patchy fog, followed by cloudy skies and a possibility of showers, then transitioning to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. There is a 50 percent chance of rain. No thunderstorms are expected during this period. The water temperature is 65 degrees.

