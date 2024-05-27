Tuesday’s weather: Warmer and humid, partly sunny with a high of 84

Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Showers are possible in the morning. Expect highs in the lower 60s, except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by cloudiness. Showers are possible in the morning. Expect highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.
Weather: Cloudy until noon, then mostly sunny. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
UV Index: Moderate
Winds: South winds around 10 mph.
Water Temperature: 55 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Surf Height: Around 4 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 09:53 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 03:54 PM.
Southwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Expect wave heights of 2 to 4 feet. The morning may bring patchy fog, followed by cloudy skies and a possibility of showers, then transitioning to mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. There is a 50 percent chance of rain. No thunderstorms are expected during this period. The water temperature is 65 degrees.