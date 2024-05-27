Tuesday’s weather: Warmer and humid, partly sunny with a high of 84

Today: Expect warmer and more humid conditions; it will be cloudy in the morning, followed by periods of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 84 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy & less humid. Low 59 Winds: W 10-15mph

Wednesday: Not as warm with periods of clouds and sunshine, and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy & mild with a couple of showers. Low 54 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: The morning will be cloudy with a few showers, followed by intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High 72 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds Light & Variable

Friday: Breezy with sun and some clouds. High 74 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear. Low Around 50 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday (June 1st): Sunny and warmer. High Around 80 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable