Tuesday’s weather: Warm + humid, with continued haze and poor air quality

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be warm and humid with spot afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front slides across New Hampshire this evening bringing showers and thunderstorms and less humid conditions tomorrow.

Weather Alert

Air quality alert is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday, because of the smoke from wildfires out west increasing particle pollution levels. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued an air quality action day for the following counties… Belknap…Cheshire…Coastal Rockingham…Eastern Hillsborough… Interior Rockingham…Merrimack…Northern Carroll…Northern Coos… Northern Grafton…Southern Carroll…Southern Coos…Southern Grafton…Strafford…Sullivan…Western And Central Hillsborough.

5-Day Outlook July 27 – July 31

Today: Hazy sun, warm & humid with spot afternoon thunderstorms High 87 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Early showers & thunderstorms then cloudy & humid Low 62 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun; not as warm & less humid High: 76 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low: 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spot thunderstorms High 75 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and more humid with some showers & thunderstorms Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & turning less humid High 75 Winds: NW10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear and comfortable cool Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear Low 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will be below normal (highs in the 70s) Wednesday through this weekend.

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In lower 80s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.

Water temperature: 67 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 08:47 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 02:46 PM.

