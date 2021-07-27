Tuesday’s weather: Warm + humid, with continued haze and poor air quality

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Tuesday’s Weather
Weather Alert
5-Day Outlook July 27 – July 31
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures will be below normal (highs in the 70s) Wednesday through this weekend.
Beach Weather Update
Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In lower 80s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot, building to around 2 feet in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 67 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 08:47 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 02:46 PM.
