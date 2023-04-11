Tuesday’s weather: Today’s high will be 70, breezy with mix of sun and clouds

Monday, April 10, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, April 10, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Tuesday’s Weather

Today the high will hit 70 degrees with an extended period of dry & beautiful weather on tap this week. In fact, near-record, high temperatures into the 80s are possible Thursday & especially Friday.

The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity may result in critical or near-critical fire weather danger for brush fires today and Wednesday.

5-Day Outlook, April 11-April 15

Today: Mild & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: W 15-25 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Low 52 Winds: W 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Some sun and windy; dry and windy conditions can lead to an elevated fire risk. High 67 Winds: NW 15-25 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds and mild. Low 50 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 81 (Record 77 in 1949) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear and very mild. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 84 (Record 79 in 2014) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and very mild. Low 56 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 72 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our above-normal temperatures should last into next week!!

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 65 mph increasing to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 17 in the morning.

 

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts