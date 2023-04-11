Tuesday’s weather: Today’s high will be 70, breezy with mix of sun and clouds

Weather Watch Video
Tuesday’s Weather
The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity may result in critical or near-critical fire weather danger for brush fires today and Wednesday.
5-Day Outlook, April 11-April 15
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our above-normal temperatures should last into next week!!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 65 mph increasing to around 75 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 17 in the morning.