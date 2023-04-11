Tuesday’s weather: Today’s high will be 70, breezy with mix of sun and clouds

Today: Mild & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: W 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Low 52 Winds: W 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Some sun and windy; dry and windy conditions can lead to an elevated fire risk. High 67 Winds: NW 15-25 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds and mild. Low 50 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 81 (Record 77 in 1949) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear and very mild. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 84 (Record 79 in 2014) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear and very mild. Low 56 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 72 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph