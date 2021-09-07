Tuesday’s weather: Temps warming today with fair weather on tap

Monday, September 6, 2021 Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure and fair weather build in today, lasting into tomorrow with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s by tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 7 – Sept. 11

Today: Mostly sunny High 79 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & more humid with a late-day thunderstorm High 82 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy, warm & humid with showers & thunderstorms Low 69 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Thursday: Few showers and turning less humid High 77 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers early, Clearing late Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice High 77 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear Low 56 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hurricane Larry will pass well offshore this week but building long-period swells are expected, which may result in increased rip currents along the coast.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 06:23 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 12:18 PM.

