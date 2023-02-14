Tuesday’s weather: Take a walk on the mild side this week starting with a sunny, breezy Valentine’s Day, high of 45

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Tuesday’s Weather

Here is the forecast for Valentine’s Day: Partly to mostly sunny with a chilly wind making the high of 45 degrees feel like 39.

Record-breaking temps

Thursday will be warmer it will feel more like spring than winter. The record high of 63 will break the record of 60 set in 2006.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 14-18 Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. High 47 (feel like 39) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mild with some sun & clouds along with the wind. High 53 (feel like 46) Winds: SSW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Some clearing and mild. Low 43 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Thursday: Some morning sun along with afternoon clouds with record warmth. High 63 (record 60 2006) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Cloudy and very mild with some showers. Low 48 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy & mild with some rain. High 59 early with falling temperatures. Winds: WNW 15-20 mph Friday night: Clearing, breezy, and much colder. Low 18 (feel like -1) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High 38 Winds: 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 27 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This week will start with temperatures in the 40s with 50s on Wednesday and record warmth on Thursday! Turning colder this weekend.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning.

day’