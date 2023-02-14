Tuesday’s weather: Take a walk on the mild side this week starting with a sunny, breezy Valentine’s Day, high of 45

Weather Watch Video
Tuesday’s Weather
Here is the forecast for Valentine’s Day: Partly to mostly sunny with a chilly wind making the high of 45 degrees feel like 39.
Record-breaking temps
Thursday will be warmer it will feel more like spring than winter. The record high of 63 will break the record of 60 set in 2006.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 14-18
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This week will start with temperatures in the 40s with 50s on Wednesday and record warmth on Thursday! Turning colder this weekend.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 9 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 1 below in the morning.
day’