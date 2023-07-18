Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, warm and muggy with a high of 87

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today the morning will remain dry, our attention is on an approaching cold front this afternoon that will increase shower, downpour, and perhaps thunderstorm chances after 2 PM. Any thunderstorm can cause flash flooding.
AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for particle pollution until midnight EDT Tuesday night. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is predicting unhealthy air quality for the state of New Hampshire. Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people who are active outdoors. Even healthy individuals may experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities. For additional information, please visit the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Prediction website at https://www4.des.state.nh.us/airdata/index.html
Today: Some sun, very warm, and muggy with a late-day thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 92) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & humid with a stray shower or thundershower. High 83 (feel like 86) Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Preliminary 2-day rainfall totals
Sunday Manchester set a record of 2.50″ breaking the old record of 1.30″ set in 1961. We got a break yesterday; we are expecting more thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week is mainly dry & humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Humid with clouds and sun; a thunderstorm late in the afternoon; smoke from distant wildfires can cause poor air quality
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
Lake Forecast
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 76 degrees.
