Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, warm and muggy with a high of 87

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today the morning will remain dry, our attention is on an approaching cold front this afternoon that will increase shower, downpour, and perhaps thunderstorm chances after 2 PM. Any thunderstorm can cause flash flooding. AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for particle pollution until midnight EDT Tuesday night. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is predicting unhealthy air quality for the state of New Hampshire. Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people who are active outdoors. Even healthy individuals may experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities. For additional information, please visit the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Prediction website at https://www4.des.state.nh.us/airdata/index.html

Today: Some sun, very warm, and muggy with a late-day thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 92) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Evening thunderstorm; becoming partly cloudy, & humid. Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a little less humid. High 87 (feel like 88) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Some sun & clouds; a stray afternoon shower. High 84 (feel like 86) Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 65 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Friday: Humid, some sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 81 (feel like 86) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday night: Showers, thundershowers, and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Some sun & humid with a stray shower or thundershower. High 83 (feel like 86) Winds: SW 5-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Preliminary 2-day rainfall totals

Sunday Manchester set a record of 2.50″ breaking the old record of 1.30″ set in 1961. We got a break yesterday; we are expecting more thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week is mainly dry & humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather