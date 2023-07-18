Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, warm and muggy with a high of 87

Monday, July 17, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, July 17, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today the morning will remain dry, our attention is on an approaching cold front this afternoon that will increase shower, downpour, and perhaps thunderstorm chances after 2 PM. Any thunderstorm can cause flash flooding.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued an Air Quality Alert for particle pollution until midnight EDT Tuesday night. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services is predicting unhealthy air quality for the state of New Hampshire. Sensitive individuals include children and older adults; anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis; and people who are active outdoors. Even healthy individuals may experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged outdoor activities. For additional information, please visit the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Prediction website at https://www4.des.state.nh.us/airdata/index.html

Today: Some sun, very warm, and muggy with a late-day thunderstorm. High 87 (feel like 92) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Evening thunderstorm; becoming partly cloudy, & humid. Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a little less humid. High 87 (feel like 88) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds; a stray afternoon shower. High 84 (feel like 86) Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 65 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Humid, some sun & clouds with an afternoon thunderstorm. High 81 (feel like 86) Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Showers, thundershowers, and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Some sun & humid with a stray shower or thundershower. High 83 (feel like 86) Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Preliminary 2-day rainfall totals

Sunday Manchester set a record of 2.50″ breaking the old record of 1.30″ set in 1961. We got a break yesterday; we are expecting more thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week is mainly dry & humid with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Humid with clouds and sun; a thunderstorm late in the afternoon; smoke from distant wildfires can cause poor air quality

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 67.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 07:02 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 12:56 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 76 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts