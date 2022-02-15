Tuesday’s weather: Sunny today, high of around 30, leading into a warming trend this week

Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Feb. 15- Feb. 19
Warming Trend and Snowmelt
Above normal temperatures are expected during the middle of the week, warmest Thursday into Thursday night ahead of a storm system tracking across New Hampshire. Snowmelt combined with rainfall may lead to flooding and ice movement will cause rises on rivers. Gusty southwest winds will also accompany the storm, especially Thursday night.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The combination of rain Thursday night and snowmelt can lead to flooding. Turning colder next weekend.
Ski Report via Ski NH