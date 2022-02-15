Tuesday’s weather: Sunny today, high of around 30, leading into a warming trend this week

Tuesday’s Weather

The center of high pressure remains to the south today, with the northern fringe continuing WNW winds. It will be a bit warmer than Monday, with highs creeping around 30. A warming trend through midweek will produce near-record temperatures on Thursday.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 15- Feb. 19

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. High 31(feel like 23) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & milder, High 38 (feel like 28) Winds: S 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy & mild. Low rising into the 40s Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, and warmer with a few afternoon showers. High Near 60 Winds: SSW 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Mild and breezy with rain. Low 46 Winds: SSW10-20 mph
Friday: Early showers then turning sunny breezy and colder. Morning high of 54 with temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Friday night: Clear and much colder. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39 (feel like 30) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 22 (feel like 11) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Warming Trend and Snowmelt

Above normal temperatures are expected during the middle of the week, warmest Thursday into Thursday night ahead of a storm system tracking across New Hampshire. Snowmelt combined with rainfall may lead to flooding and ice movement will cause rises on rivers. Gusty southwest winds will also accompany the storm, especially Thursday night.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The combination of rain Thursday night and snowmelt can lead to flooding. Turning colder next weekend.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs around 8 above. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 54 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs 5 to 15 above. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 40 below.
Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

