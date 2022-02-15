Tuesday’s weather: Sunny today, high of around 30, leading into a warming trend this week

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and not as cold. High 31(feel like 23) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 13 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy & milder, High 38 (feel like 28) Winds: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy & mild. Low rising into the 40s Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, and warmer with a few afternoon showers. High Near 60 Winds: SSW 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Mild and breezy with rain. Low 46 Winds: SSW10-20 mph

Friday: Early showers then turning sunny breezy and colder. Morning high of 54 with temperatures falling into the 30s. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Friday night: Clear and much colder. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 39 (feel like 30) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 22 (feel like 11) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph