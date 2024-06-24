Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and breezy, high of 90

Monday, June 24, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Monday, June 24, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Tuesday’s Weather

It’s mostly sunny and hot, complemented by a comfortable breeze, with a high of 90 degrees.

weather graphic 2 24

5-Day Forecast June 25-29

Today: Mostly sunny and hot with a comfortable breeze. High 90 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Expect several strong thunderstorms in the evening, followed by continuous rain throughout the night. Conditions will be warm and humid. Please note that these thunderstorms could produce hail and damaging winds. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, breezy, and turning less humid. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy & comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 80 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Warm & humid with some showers and a thunderstorm. Low 70 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

What’s Ahead

The final week of June is anticipated to be dry, with temperatures soaring into the 80s, and Tuesday and Wednesday could see the mercury hitting 90 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The forecast for the 4th of July suggests hazy, hot, and humid conditions, with highs reaching 90 degrees and heat index values in the mid-90s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake ForecastsScreenshot 2024 06 14 at 8.01.04 PM

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny later on. Expect highs in the mid-70s. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Hit the Beach

  • Weather: Sunny.
  • UV Index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
  • Winds: Northwest winds 10-15 mph.
  • Water Temperature: 61 degrees.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 08:47 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 02:47 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northwest winds are expected at approximately 10 mph, with wave heights around 2 feet. Conditions will be sunny and warmer, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. No thunderstorms are predicted during this period. The water temperature will be around 71 degrees Fahrenheit.

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts