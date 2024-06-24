Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and breezy, high of 90

It’s mostly sunny and hot, complemented by a comfortable breeze, with a high of 90 degrees.
5-Day Forecast June 25-29
Today: Mostly sunny and hot with a comfortable breeze. High 90 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Expect several strong thunderstorms in the evening, followed by continuous rain throughout the night. Conditions will be warm and humid. Please note that these thunderstorms could produce hail and damaging winds. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, breezy, and turning less humid. High 84 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 80 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Warm & humid with some showers and a thunderstorm. Low 70 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
What’s Ahead
The final week of June is anticipated to be dry, with temperatures soaring into the 80s, and Tuesday and Wednesday could see the mercury hitting 90 degrees.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for the 4th of July suggests hazy, hot, and humid conditions, with highs reaching 90 degrees and heat index values in the mid-90s.
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny later on. Expect highs in the mid-70s. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph.
Northwest winds are expected at approximately 10 mph, with wave heights around 2 feet. Conditions will be sunny and warmer, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. No thunderstorms are predicted during this period. The water temperature will be around 71 degrees Fahrenheit.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
