Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, hot and breezy, high of 90

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny later on. Expect highs in the mid-70s. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Sunny.

UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : In the lower 80s.

: In the lower 80s. Winds : Northwest winds 10-15 mph.

: Northwest winds 10-15 mph. Water Temperature : 61 degrees.

: 61 degrees. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.6 feet (MLLW) 08:47 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 02:47 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northwest winds are expected at approximately 10 mph, with wave heights around 2 feet. Conditions will be sunny and warmer, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. No thunderstorms are predicted during this period. The water temperature will be around 71 degrees Fahrenheit.