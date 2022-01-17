Tuesday’s weather: Sunny but colder today with single digits overnight + snow totals for NH

Tuesday’s Weather
Colder air on a gusty wind will move in behind the exiting storm as it tracks into the Canadian Maritimes today. High pressure will crest over New England tonight with temperatures in the single digits.
5-Day Outlook Jan. 18- Jan. 22
Snow Totals for Jan. 17, 2022
Yesterday’s snowfall report before the rain moved in.
Belknap County: Meredith 6.5″ Sanbornton 4.6″ Tilton 3.3″ Carroll County: Freedom: 8.3″ Bartlett 8″ Madison 8″ Wolfeboro 6″
Cheshire County: Rindge 7.5″ Roxbury 6.3″ Keene 4″
Grafton County: Hanover 6″ Plymouth 5.5″ Lyme 4.8″ Bristol 3″
Hillsborough County: Dublin 11″ Merrimack 8″ New Boston 7.2″ Mont Vernon 6.5″ Temple 6.5″ Bedford 5.6″ Amherst 5.5″ Manchester (Airport) 4.4″ Manchester (Walnut Street) 2″ Manchester (.6 mile south) 5.5″ Nashua 3″
Merrimack County: Franklin 6″ South Sutton 7.6″ Henniker 7.5″ Bow 7.1″ Canterbury 7.1″ Concord 6.1″ Pittsfield 6″ Danbury 5.6″ Contoocook 5.2″ New London 4″
Rockingham County: Deerfield 9″ Epsom 7.5″ Derry 5.2″ Northwood 5.1″ Auburn 4.5″ Nottingham 3.5″ Sandown 2.6″ Strafford 6″ Barrington 3.3″ Dover 2.1″ Durham 1.5″
Sullivan County: Claremont 9.5″ Newport 6.5″
The snowfall map shows the amounts of snow that fell during the Southeast to Northeast snowstorm.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A winter storm could be brewing sometime over the upcoming weekend. Below-average temperatures and an active weather pattern favoring snow through at least early next week