Tuesday’s weather: Sunny but colder today with single digits overnight + snow totals for NH

Monday, January 17, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Monday, January 17, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather

Colder air on a gusty wind will move in behind the exiting storm as it tracks into the Canadian Maritimes today. High pressure will crest over New England tonight with temperatures in the single digits.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 18- Jan. 22

Today: Mostly sunny, colder, and windy. High 25 (feel like 9) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & very cold. Low 8 (feel like 0) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with a few flurries and not as cold. High 36 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouds with some breaks of sunshine. Morning high 31 falling to 20. (feel like 13) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear and much colder. Low 4 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 18 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low 6 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High 22 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 14 Winds: Light & Variable

Snow Totals for Jan. 17, 2022

Yesterday’s snowfall report before the rain moved in.

Belknap County: Meredith 6.5″ Sanbornton 4.6″ Tilton 3.3″ Carroll County: Freedom: 8.3″ Bartlett 8″ Madison 8″ Wolfeboro 6″

Cheshire County: Rindge 7.5″ Roxbury 6.3″ Keene 4″

Grafton County: Hanover 6″ Plymouth 5.5″ Lyme 4.8″ Bristol 3″

Hillsborough County: Dublin 11″ Merrimack 8″ New Boston 7.2″ Mont Vernon 6.5″ Temple 6.5″ Bedford 5.6″ Amherst 5.5″ Manchester (Airport) 4.4″ Manchester (Walnut Street) 2″ Manchester (.6 mile south) 5.5″ Nashua 3″

Merrimack County: Franklin 6″ South Sutton 7.6″ Henniker 7.5″ Bow 7.1″ Canterbury 7.1″ Concord 6.1″ Pittsfield 6″ Danbury 5.6″ Contoocook 5.2″ New London 4″

Rockingham County: Deerfield 9″ Epsom 7.5″ Derry 5.2″ Northwood 5.1″ Auburn 4.5″ Nottingham 3.5″ Sandown 2.6″ Strafford 6″ Barrington 3.3″ Dover 2.1″ Durham 1.5″

Sullivan County: Claremont 9.5″ Newport 6.5″

The snowfall map shows the amounts of snow that fell during the Southeast to Northeast snowstorm.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A winter storm could be brewing sometime over the upcoming weekend. Below-average temperatures and an active weather pattern favoring snow through at least early next week

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 3 below to 7 above zero. Northwest winds 50 to 60 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 75 mph increasing to around 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 56 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 2 to 12 above. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 42 below.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts