Tuesday’s weather: Sunny but colder today with single digits overnight + snow totals for NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs 3 below to 7 above zero. Northwest winds 50 to 60 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 75 mph increasing to around 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 56 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 2 to 12 above. Northwest winds 45 to 55 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 42 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts: