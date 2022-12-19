Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny, breezy and high of 36 – and how the Grinch storm will steal our white Christmas

Christmas Eve Day : Some sun, windy, and much colder. High 27 (feel like 14) Winds: SW 15-25 mph

Friday night : Early showers and very windy with partial clearing late and turning much colder. Low around 20 Winds: SW 20-30+ mph

Friday : Mild & very windy with heavy rain (1″+), maybe a thunderstorm. High 56 (feel like 36) Winds: SE 25-35+ mph

Thursday : Mostly cloudy and cold with showers late. High Around 40 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Our next storm Thursday into Friday looking wet & windy. Check-in for updates. One thing is for sure it’s going to be a bitterly cold Christmas weekend with feel-like temperatures in the teens.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs around 19. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.