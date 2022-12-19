Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny, breezy and high of 36 – and how the Grinch storm will steal our white Christmas

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
Hard to believe Christmas is less than a week away! Quiet and seasonable weather for the next couple of days. It’s looking like a “Grinch” storm because it will be mainly all rain across New Hampshire just before Christmas, and the mild temperatures it brings will melt a large amount of the snow.
Grinch’s Storm Steals White Christmas
The Grinch’s storm is expected to bring powerful winds with gusts over 50 mph on Friday. The strong damaging winds may cause power outages just before Christmas Eve day.
Daily Forecast for Dec. 20-Dec. 24, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our next storm Thursday into Friday looking wet & windy. Check-in for updates. One thing is for sure it’s going to be a bitterly cold Christmas weekend with feel-like temperatures in the teens.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Summits obscured. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs around 19. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.