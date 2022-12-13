Tuesday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cold, high of 38 – nor’easter watch for the week’s end

Today: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear, breezy & very cold. Low 19 (feel like 7) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, windy, & cold. High 34 (feel like 23) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear, breezy, & cold. Low 23 (feel like 17) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 41 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy with snow to rain. Low 33 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy & windy with cold rain. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Rain changing to snow (6″) with travel problems. Low 33 (feel like 17) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with snow showers (1-2″) High 36 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy & Windy. Low 26 (feel like 13) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday a nor’easter with rain and or snow, if snow several inches of snow, is possible into Saturday. But the weather gets even more exciting from the 18th through the end of the month with the possibility of snow!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits obscured. Highs 11 to 21. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph… except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 27 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

