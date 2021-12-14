Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and windy with a high of 45

Today: Mostly sunny breezy and cooler. High 45 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 42 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday night: Cloudy with some rain late. Low 37 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & milder. High 58 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 46 Winds: WSW 5-10mph Friday: Mostly sunny & mild. High 51 Winds: W 10-15 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday: Potential for wet snow in the afternoon. High 38 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Wet snow to flurries. Low 26 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Over/Under on a White Christmas from NOAA

On Friday, NOAA released an update to its white Christmas climatology or the chance for an inch of snow to be on the ground any given year on Dec. 25. This could be new snow falling on Christmas Day or snow still covering the ground from a recent storm.

The list for New Hampshire

BERLIN 80.7%

BETHLEHEM 82.8%

BRADFORD 64.2%

COLEBROOK 81.6%

DURHAM 40.5%

MILFORD 56.7%

EPPING 51.6%

FIRST CONNECTICUT LAKE 96.2%

FITZWILLIAM 64.1%

GREENLAND 50.3%

GREENVILLE 60.5%

HANOVER 68.8%

HUDSON 58%

JEFFERSON 80.6%

KEENE 65.5%

LAKEPORT 60.3%

LANCASTER 79.4%

MARLOW 72.4%

MANCHESTER 50.4%

MEREDITH 74.2%

MILFORD 59.8%

NEWPORT 72.8%

North CONWAY 76.3%

North HAMPTON 51.2%

PINKHAM NOTCH 90.6%

TAMWORTH 81%

HAMPSTEAD 56.6%

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The 11 days before Christmas forecast: A chance for snow and or sleet.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Our favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire Mother Nature said these are subject to change and to check ski area websites for the most up-to-date opening dates. Open: Bretton Woods, Loon Mountain, Cannon Mountain, Mount Sunapee Resort, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Wildcat Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort, Crotched Mountain, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Pats Peak; Cranmore Mountain Resort (reopens) Friday, December 17th – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Saturday, Saturday December 18th – Black Mountain Sunday, December 26th – Abenaki Ski Area, Whaleback TBD – McIntyre Ski Area Forecast for the White Mountains Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s… except 15 to 25 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 60 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 80 mph decrease to around 70 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 21 below. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!