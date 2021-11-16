Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and windy today, high of 47

Tuesday, November 16, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Tuesday’s Weather

A gusty cold wind today, with gusts up to 25-30 mph through the early afternoon hours making it feel like 38. Tonight will be cold with lows in the upper-20s.

Weather Tip

Plan on stepping outside on Thursday for a one-day warm-up with highs in the mid-60s.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 15 – Nov. 19

Today: Mostly sunny with a cold wind. High 47 (feel like 38) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Clearing and cold. Low 27 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 49 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Few showers. Low 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving week looks to be active, with some snow possible!!

Forecast for the White Mountains

  • Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s…except around 16 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph…except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.
  • Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

