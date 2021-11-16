Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and windy today, high of 47

Tuesday’s Weather
A gusty cold wind today, with gusts up to 25-30 mph through the early afternoon hours making it feel like 38. Tonight will be cold with lows in the upper-20s.
Weather Tip
Plan on stepping outside on Thursday for a one-day warm-up with highs in the mid-60s.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 15 – Nov. 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Thanksgiving week looks to be active, with some snow possible!!
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s…except around 16 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph…except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!