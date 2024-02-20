Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 39

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today high pressure maintains control through the middle of the week, with temperatures steadily warming. Today’s highs are not as cold with lighter wind highs near 40.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 20-24
Weather Alerts
Low pressure approaches Friday, bringing the next chance of widespread precipitation to New Hampshire. Ski country will get 4-8″ of snow with the rest of us getting showers.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 44 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 11 to 21. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 37 below.
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.