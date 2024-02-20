Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 39

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 44 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 11 to 21. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 37 below.