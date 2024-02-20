Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 39

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Tuesday’s Weather

Today high pressure maintains control through the middle of the week, with temperatures steadily warming. Today’s highs are not as cold with lighter wind highs near 40.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 20-24

Today: Sunny & not as cold. High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 18 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & mild. High 43 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Periods of showers (.20″). High 46 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Early showers & breezy with clearing late. Low 27 (feel like 16) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & colder. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 19 (feel like 8) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Alerts

Low pressure approaches Friday, bringing the next chance of widespread precipitation to New Hampshire. Ski country will get 4-8″ of snow with the rest of us getting showers.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sunny & cold next weekend with a high in the 30s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 44 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs 11 to 21. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 37 below.

Screenshot 2021 12 29 6.57.28 PM e1640822371343

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

