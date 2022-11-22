Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant with high around 45

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will be a rather pleasant day considering the recent colder-than-average stretch that we experienced recently. Highs today are in the mid-40s with tomorrow’s highs near 50.

Turkey-Day Travel Weather Map

Daily Forecast for Nov. 22-26, 2022

Today: Mostly sunny and milder. High 45 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Sunny and mild; nice for traveling. High 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Thanksgiving: Sun mixing with clouds and nice. High: 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Clouding up. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy with afternoon showers. High 49 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy and breezy with periods of showers. Low 40 Winds: W 5-10
Saturday: Morning showers with afternoon sun and milder. High 55 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 40 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the last three days of November will be dry with temperatures in the mid-40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph becoming west around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 22 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below in the morning.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

 

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

