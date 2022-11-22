Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant with high around 45

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week the last three days of November will be dry with temperatures in the mid-40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph becoming west around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 22 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming west around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below in the morning.

