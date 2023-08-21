Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 79

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tuesday’s Weather High pressure brings seasonably cool and dry weather for a few days behind the front that moved through last night, with plenty of sunshine. Highs for the next couple of days will be in the upper 70s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 22–26 Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 79 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 54 Winds: N 5-10 mph Wednesday: Sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Sunshine mixed with clouds & pleasant. High 78 Winds: S 5-10 mph Thursday night: Some rain (.50″) & more humid. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy & humid with some showers around. High 74 Winds: S 5-10 mph Friday night: Cloudy & humid with few showers. Low 64 Winds: N 5-10 mph Saturday: Cloudy & humid with periods of showers. High 75 Winds: N 5-10 mph Saturday night: Becoming partly cloudy and less humid. Low 56 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

A frontal system will approach late week, slowing as it moves through or stalling altogether during the weekend and bringing daily chances for rain showers.

This weekend into the last week of August temperatures will be below normal with above-normal precipitation.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds 15 to 25 mph… except for northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. BEACH FORECAST Weather: Lots of sunshine. UV Index: High. Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: In the mid-70s. Winds: North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Surf Height: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature: 64 degrees. Rip Current Risk: Low Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 09:58 AM. High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 03:54 PM. View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole Lake Forecast Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 74 degrees.