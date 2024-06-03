Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 79

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 79 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: The morning will have periods of clouds and sunshine, followed by increased cloudiness as the day progresses with more humidity. High 85 (feel like 89) Winds: SW 5-10mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy, humid, and mild. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Expect a cloudy and humid day, not as warm, with occasional showers and a heavy thunderstorm possible. High 77 (feel like 81) Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy & mid with some showers. Low 62 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy with some afternoon sun and humid with a few showers. High 74 (feel like 79) Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy with some showers. High 71 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: S 5-10 mph