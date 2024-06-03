Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 79

Monday, June 3, 2024
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today is mostly sunny and pleasant, though not as warm as yesterday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

5-Day Outlook, June 4-8

Today: Mostly sunny & nice. High 79 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: The morning will have periods of clouds and sunshine, followed by increased cloudiness as the day progresses with more humidity. High 85 (feel like 89) Winds: SW 5-10mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy, humid, and mild. Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Expect a cloudy and humid day, not as warm, with occasional showers and a heavy thunderstorm possible. High 77 (feel like 81) Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy & mid with some showers. Low 62 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy with some afternoon sun and humid with a few showers. High 74 (feel like 79) Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 61 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy with some showers. High 71 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 59 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Showers on the Radar

Showers are anticipated to arrive on Thursday due to a low-pressure system advancing from the Ohio Valley. The sporadic showers may continue throughout the weekend as the system remains over southern New England.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The weekend is expected to begin with showers, potentially affecting outdoor activities, and conclude with a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures reaching into the 70s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. The afternoon may bring scattered showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s, except for mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. East winds will be gentle, up to 10 mph, with potential gusts up to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
UV Index: Very high.
Winds: Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Water Temperature: 56 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 10:10 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 04:24 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Southeast winds are expected at around 5 mph with wave heights near 1 foot. The forecast is mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not anticipated during this period. The water temperature is 64 degrees.

