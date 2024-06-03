Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
Today is mostly sunny and pleasant, though not as warm as yesterday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s.
5-Day Outlook, June 4-8
Showers on the Radar
Showers are anticipated to arrive on Thursday due to a low-pressure system advancing from the Ohio Valley. The sporadic showers may continue throughout the weekend as the system remains over southern New England.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Hit the Beach
Jump in a Lake
Southeast winds are expected at around 5 mph with wave heights near 1 foot. The forecast is mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not anticipated during this period. The water temperature is 64 degrees.