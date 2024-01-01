Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 43

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.