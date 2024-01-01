Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 43

Monday, January 1, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today lots of sun and nice temperatures above normal with a high in the low 40s.

Weather Alert

A snow deficit so far for the season. Manchester so far only 1.5″, so far last season was 5.9″. The next chance for snow from a coastal low staying out to sea to our south with no snow Thursday. A more significant Nor’easter is possible on Sunday.

5-Day Outlook, Jan. 2-6

Today: Sunny & nice. High 43 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun. High 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 30 Winds: WSW5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy to partly sunny. High 40 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Clear, breezy, & colder. Low 19 (feel like 4) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Friday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 34 (feel like 26) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 22 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun & cold. High: 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Cloudy with flurries to snow (1-2″) late. Low 29 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our first significant snowstorm is possible next Sunday, stay in touch for more information.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

 

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

