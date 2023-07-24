Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and humid with possible p.m. T-storms, high of 87

Monday, July 24, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Some sun & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots with a high in the upper 80s but feeling like it’s in the lower 90s. Beginning tomorrow, heat and humidity begin to build, become oppressive Thursday and then peaks Friday.

5-Day Forecast July 25 – 29

Today: Some sun & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots. High 87 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Thunderstorm in spots early; few clouds & humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Hazy & muggy with some fog late. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a stray thunderstorm. High 93 (near record heat of 96 set in 2020) (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Very warm & muggy with a few thunderstorms late. Low 73 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 95 (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Some clouds, very warm, and muggy. Low 73 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid by morning. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Summertime heat and humidity are on the way!

Heat and humidity should return for the middle and end of the week, with the potential for a 3-day heat wave, starting tomorrow and peaking on Friday. Heat indexes may climb around 100 on Thursday and Friday. Caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside; keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Comfortable weather moves in for Sunday & next Monday as July ends. August begins dry & comfortable next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds 10

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sun followed by some clouds and humid; a thunderstorm in the afternoon

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 69.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 11:20 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 05:21 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 76 degrees.

