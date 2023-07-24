Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and humid with possible p.m. T-storms, high of 87

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
Some sun & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots with a high in the upper 80s but feeling like it’s in the lower 90s. Beginning tomorrow, heat and humidity begin to build, become oppressive Thursday and then peaks Friday.
5-Day Forecast July 25 – 29
Summertime heat and humidity are on the way!
Heat and humidity should return for the middle and end of the week, with the potential for a 3-day heat wave, starting tomorrow and peaking on Friday. Heat indexes may climb around 100 on Thursday and Friday. Caution is advised if doing strenuous activities outside; keep an eye on the elderly, children, and pets.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Comfortable weather moves in for Sunday & next Monday as July ends. August begins dry & comfortable next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. West winds 10
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sun followed by some clouds and humid; a thunderstorm in the afternoon
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 69.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 1.0 feet (MLLW) 11:20 AM. High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 05:21 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole