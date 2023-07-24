Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and humid with possible p.m. T-storms, high of 87

Today: Some sun & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots. High 87 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorm in spots early; few clouds & humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Hazy & muggy with some fog late. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a stray thunderstorm. High 93 (near record heat of 96 set in 2020) (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Very warm & muggy with a few thunderstorms late. Low 73 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with late-day thunderstorms. High 95 (feel like 100) Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Some clouds, very warm, and muggy. Low 73 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Some sun, very warm, and humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and turning less humid by morning. Low 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph