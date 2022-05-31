Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and cooler with less humidity, high around 77

Tuesday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook May 31-June 4
Today: Some sun, cooler, and less humidity. High 77 morning falling to 60 by evening. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 53 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday (June 1): Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 52 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. High 70 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: NW 5-10
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 45 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 45 mph decrease to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 60. Winds: Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf height: Around 3 feet.
Water temperature: 54 degrees.
According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 7:12 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 1:08 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee
Northeast winds around 10 mph shift to the east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 2 feet. Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid-60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.