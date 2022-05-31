Tuesday’s weather: Sunny and cooler with less humidity, high around 77

Monday, May 30, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday’s Weather

A backdoor cold will move across New Hampshire today. The timing of the cold front is critical for the highs today, highs today will be in the upper 70 this morning falling to 60 by evening.

5-Day Outlook May 31-June 4

Today: Some sun, cooler, and less humidity. High 77 morning falling to 60 by evening. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 53 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday (June 1): Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 52 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. High 70 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: NW 5-10

Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of June will be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 45 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 75 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 45 mph decrease to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: Around 60. Winds: Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 54 degrees.

According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 7:12 AM. High 7.9 feet (MLLW) 1:08 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Northeast winds around 10 mph shift to the east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 2 feet. Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid-60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 57 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

